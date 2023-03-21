Home

Education

BSEB Matric Result 2023: Bihar Board 10th Result Expected Soon; Know How to Check Scores

BSEB Matric Result 2023: Bihar Board 10th Result Expected Soon; Know How to Check Scores

BSEB Matric Result 2023 Date And Time: Students can check and download the Bihar Board matric/10th result by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023: The students who have appeared for Bihar Board (BSEB) matriculation, class 10 examination 2023 can expect their results anytime soon. Once announced, students can check and download the Bihar Board matric/10th result by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Till now, the Board has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the result.

The Board conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams for the 2023 batch in the month of February. In simple words, BSEB 10th exams 2023 were conducted from February 14 to February 22 and the papers were held in two shifts on all the exam days. To download the scorecard, a student needs to enter his/her valid login credentials such as the roll number and roll code.

You may like to read

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023

Earlier today, the Board declared the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023. The overall pass percentage including all three streams — science, commerce, and arts — is 83.70%.

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023: Steps To Check Matric Marksheet

Visit the official site of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/. Look for the link that reads,”Download BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023.” Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2023 marksheet.

Bihar Board 10th Answer Key

The Board has already published the provisional answer key for objective-type questions for the Class 10 board examination. The answer key has been published only for the 50 per cent objective questions. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections against the Bihar board Class 10th answer key till March 10, 2023 (5:00 PM).

BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2023: Check Passing Criteria

Students must achieve a certain percentage of marks in order to be declared qualified in the BSEB Class 10 exams. The BSEB has set a minimum passing percentage of 33% for students to be promoted to the 11th grade. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.