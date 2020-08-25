BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board will is all set to release the BSEB OFSS 2nd merit list 2020 today. Candidates who appeared for the BSEB exam can check the merit list on the OFSS official website – ofssbihar.in. Also Read - Delhi-Based Mushroom Farmer Buys Flight Tickets to Bring Back 20 Migrant Workers From Bihar

The OFSS exam is conducted for Intermediate admission in Bihar educational institutions. Candidates whose names are on the BSEB OFSS 2nd merit list will be eligible for enrollment which is to be conducted from August 25 to August 29.

Candidates who qualify the 2nd merit list must note that they will have to follow through the enrollment process. Students will have to submit Rs 300 as admission fees in total, out of which Rs 100 as application fees and Rs 200 as a university or school fees.

BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020: How to apply for admission

Step 1: Visit the official site of BSEB OFSS – ofssbihar.in

Step 2: Click on ‘students register’ link on the home page

Step 3: Register yourself using your mobile number and other required details

Step 4: Fill the application form using required details

Step 5: Pay the application fee and add the documents needed

Step 6: Submit the form and save a copy for further reference.

The first merit list for the admission to the BSEB Intermediate classes was released on August 7, while the third merit list will be released soon.

Students who wish to change their school/college preference in the subsequent merit list will have the option to do so.