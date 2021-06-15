New Delhi: The candidates who are waiting to take admission in BSEB OFSS Class 11, we have some important updates for you. The Bihar Intermediate Admission 2021 is scheduled to begin from June 19, 2021. The candidates who are interested and eligible to take admission in Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB OFSS Class 11 on the official website, ofssbihar.in. The last date to fill the application form is June 28, 2021. The candidates are asked to keep their roll number, date of birth, mark sheets, passport size photo, mobile number and email ID ready before filling the application form. Also Read - HBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared at bseh.org.in, Direct Link LIVE NOW | Check Steps Here

The candidates must note that Bihar Board will conduct the application process for Bihar Intermediate Admission 2021 through its Online Facilitation System for Students, OFSS. The board has released the common prospectus for intermediate admission. Students can download and read the common prospectus thoroughly before registering for the courses.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website of BSEB Online Facilitation System for Students, ofssbihar.in.

Click on the “Common Application Form” link available on the homepage.

Fill in the required details such as roll number, year and date of birth.

Upload the scanned passport size photograph as required.

Verify your mobile number and email ID and pay the application fee of Rs. 300.

Select college name and district and click on submit tab.

Take a print of the submitted application form of Bihar Intermediate Admission 2021 for any future reference.

The Bihar School Examination Board will prepare a merit list on the basis of the options entered and marks obtained in the qualifying exam. Students are advised to check the previous year’s cut off on the OFSS portal and enter their options accordingly.