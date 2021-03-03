BSEB Result 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB Result 2020 for Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language exam. Now, that the results are out, the candidates can check the results on the official website of the Bihar Board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The examination was conducted on December 23, 2020. The declaration of the results has sealed the fate of thousands of the students who had appeared in the examination. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2021 to start from February 17, Check Important Guidelines Here

The examination comprised 50 objective type questions and 50 subjective type questions.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the Industrial Training result under the result tab available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Click on submit after entering the roll number and code.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a printout of the same for further need.

Industrial Training high Secondary Level Language Examination is conducted for candidates who are pursuing ITI or have passed out.

The candidates who have passed Class 10 are eligible to apply for the examination.