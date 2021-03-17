BSEB Results 2021: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB or Bihar Board Results 2021 have been delayed this year because of the late evaluation of f BSEB Class 10, 12 exam papers. Though the BSEB class 12 exams ended on February 13, while the class 10 exams ended on February 24. Reports suggested that the evaluation of BSEB 12th exam papers is still going on and the Class 10 evaluation would be completed by March 24. However, at this time of waiting, students can keep themselves updated visiting the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to check on the updates about the results. Students can also visit onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online and bsebonline.org. Also Read - Bihar BSEB STET Answer Key 2019 Released at biharboardonline.com | How to Download & Tally Answers

However, media reports further suggest that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Bihar Board Examinations 2021 by April. The Bihar Board had earlier released the BSEB Inter Answer Keys for the objective type papers for which objections were received till March 16, 2021.

Notably, over 13.5 lakh candidates have registered for the BSEB Intermediate examinations this year while more than 16.8 lakh candidates registered for the BSEB Class 10 Examinations 2021.

The BSEB 12th Results were last year released on March 25, 2020, while the result of the BSEB 10th board exams were released on May 26, 2020. The result of matric exams were delayed due to national lockdown in view of Covid-19 pandemic.