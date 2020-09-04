BSEB STET 2019 admit card: The hall tickets for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday. Candidates can download the STET admit cards from the official website- bsebstet2019.in. Also Read - Ahead of Bihar Polls 2020, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party to Join NDA Tomorrow

Those who are not able to download their admit card can raise their query on bseb.stethelpdesk@gmail.com.

Direct link to download BSEB STET 2019 Admit Card

The examination will be conducted from September 9 to 21.

Paper 1 (Morning Shift) — 10 AM to 12:30 PM

Paper 2 (Evening Shift) — 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

How to download BSEB STET 2019 admit card:

Step 1 Go to the official website bsebstet2019.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Download Admit Card for Secondary Teacher Ability Test, 2019’

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: STET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out for future reference.