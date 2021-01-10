BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for class 10th board exams 2021 on Sunday, January 10, 2021, on its official website. Also Read - BSEB Inter Date Sheet 2021 Revised: Bihar Board Releases Revised Class 12 / Intermediate Exams, CHECK HERE

Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the internal assessment/practical exam will be conducted from January 20 to 22, 2021, and the BSEB Class 10th annual exam will be held from February 17 to 24, 2021.

Students are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective centre or else they won’t be entertained.

How to download BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021 after it is released:

Principals of their respective schools will have to log in using their user ID and password on the website and download the admit cards for their students. The printout of admit card will be signed and sealed after which it will be distributed among the students.

BSEB class 10th datesheet:

February 17 – Science

February 18 – Mathematics

February 19 – Social Science

February 20 – English

February 22 – Mother tongue

February 23 – Second language

February 24 – Elective subject

During the exam, a ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly. Schools will also have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given on the basis of literacy activities and project work.

The state board has also released the mock test papers or model question papers at its websites for the upcoming board exams.

In case of any discrepancy or error while downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the authorities at – 0612-2232074, 2232257.