BSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB class 10, 12 results 2022 by 25th March 2022, as per media reports. Students can check their result by visiting the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in once it's released.

The Bihar Board Matric or Class 10 exam began on 17th February 2022, and the Intermediate or Class 12 exam started on 1st February. This year, nearly 13 lakh intermediate class 12 students and about 16 lakh matric students are waiting for the BSEB Bihar Board result.

As per media reports, the evaluation of Bihar Board exams for class 12th started on 26th February while that for class 10 started on 5th March 2022. Further, the reports suggested that the evaluation for Class 10 is expected to conclude by 17th March 2022 and for BSEB class 12 is likely to get over by 8th March. Soon after this the BSEB board will announce the class 10th and 12th result 2022 in online mode.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022?

Go to the official website of BSEB result- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Bihar board 10th or 12th result 2022.’

A new login page will appear on the screen.

Enter the roll code and roll number in the login window.

Click on the submit button.

The Bihar Board 10th or 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of the same for future references.

What’s next?

After the declaration of the BSEB matric and inter result, students can download the mark sheet download online. Those who have passed can take admission in the 11th standard whereas class 12th students can apply for graduation. However, the students who fail to secure the required marks can apply for re-evaluation or compartmental exams as per the requirement. The details regarding the same will be available on the board’s official website.