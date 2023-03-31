Home

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023: Laptops, Kindle E-Book Reader, Medal, Cash Prizes For BSEB Toppers

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Topper: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 has been declared. Md Rumman Ashraf has topped the Matric exam. Check prizes for topper here.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 Link at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: The Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 today, March 31, 2023. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore and Education Minister professor Chandrashekhar have announced the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 through a press conference. The result was declared at 1:30 PM. Candidates can check and download the Bihar board Class 10 result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB will provide appreciation gifts to matric, or Class 10, toppers. Candidates who achieve the highest scores in the Matriculation examination will receive laptops, cash prizes, and Kindle e-book readers from the BSEB.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023: Check Prizes For Rank Holder Here

The first rank holder will be provided with a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop, a certificate of appreciation, a medal, and a Kindle e-book reader. The second rank holder will get Rs 75,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader, a certificate, and a medal. Similarly, the third rank holder will be getting a laptop, medal, and Kindle e-book along with Rs 50,000. Furthermore, students who rank fourth to tenth in the Bihar Board toppers list 2023 will receive Rs 10,000, one laptop, one kindle, a certificate of appreciation, and a medal as prizes.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023: What’s the Pass Percentage?

This year, 13,05,203 students passed the Matric exam 2023, with 6,61,570 boys and 6,43,633 girls passing. This year’s overall pass percentage is 81.04%. This time, Mohammad Islam Ashraf topped the matric exam. He secured 489 (97.8%) marks.

