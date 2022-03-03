Haryana Board Exams 2022 Datesheet: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year from March 30 to April 29, 2022, BSEH chairperson Jagbir Singh said on Thursday. In a press release issued by BSEH, the board chairperson said that six lakh and sixty eight thousand students have registered for the Class 10 and class 12 examinations of the Haryana Board.Also Read - No Board Exams For Classes 5, 8 in Haryana This Year; Will Begin Next Session

According to the statement, three lakh and sixty eight (3,68000) students have registered for the class 10 exams while two lakh, ninety thousand (2,90,000) students have registered for the class 12 examinations. The release further said that around 1700 examination centres are being kept ready for the exams. The Haryana Board Exams will be conducted offline this year. Also Read - HTET 2021 Big Update: Application Date Extended Till This Date On bseh.org.in | Check Details Here

BSEH chairperson Jagbir Singh had earlier said that the board is planning to hold the class 10 and 12 board exams in the last week of March. “We have reduced the syllabus by 30%. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of indulging in unfair means,” Singh had said. Also Read - HBSE 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: Haryana Board Announces Class 12 Results, 100% Pass; DIRECT LINK Here

Last year, the board had not announced the toppers of classes 10 and 12 and students’ assessment was done on the basis of internal and practical marks due to COVID-19 pandemic, reported the Hindustan Times.