BSEH Admit Card 2023 Out For Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam, Direct Link Here

BSEH supplementary exam 2023: The admit card is out now. Students can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in.

The supplementary secondary examinations will be conducted from July 27.

BSEH supplementary exam 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the BSEH supplementary exam admit card 2023 for Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams. Students who will appear in the Haryana Board compartment exam can download their admit cards from the official website of Haryana board, bseh.org.in. It is to be noted that the supplementary secondary examinations will be conducted from July 27, while the senior secondary supplementary exam is slated to begin from July 26. To ensure a smooth process, it is advised that candidates should carry a colour print of the admit card on A4 size paper. In addition to that, they must affix a passport-size colour photograph, the same that was scanned during the application process, onto the hall ticket. In order to enter the examination centre, candidates must get their photograph and admit card verified by the school head, otherwise, they will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

BSEH Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on Haryana Board Compartment Admit Card 2023 link available.

Step 3: A new tab will open. Enter your login credentials, like roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details, and your admit card for Class 10 or 12 Supplementary Exams will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card for future use.

Direct link here.

Candidates should make sure that they carry their admit card and school ID card to the exam centre on the scheduled date. If a student fails to do so, they may not be permitted to sit in the exams.

BSEH Admit Card 2023: Guidelines To Follow

Reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes prior to the scheduled exam.

Carry your school ID card or Aadhaar card for identification purposes while appearing for the HBSE 10th or 12th compartment exam.

Using electronic items such as mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or any other devices is strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

For more related details, students can visit the official website of Board of School Education Haryana.

