BSEH Board Exams 2022: The Haryana government has decided to hold board exams for class 8 and class 5 for the current academic session 2021-2022. According to the notification issued by the Haryana education department, the students of class 5 and class 8 studying in government and private schools affiliated to Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will be evaluated by the board examination.Also Read - Ajit Doval Birthday: Know About The Surgical Strike 'Mastermind' Who Spent 7 Years in Pakistan As A Spy

“Taking an important decision in the field of education, the Haryana government has implemented the 5th and 8th board exams in the state. This historic decision will lead to high-level reforms in the education system,” Haryana Education Minister Chaudhary Kanwar Pal said in a tweet. Also Read - Starbucks Scraps Vaccine Requirement For Workers Following Supreme Court Decision

BSEH Board Exams 2022: When will results be declared

According to the notification of the Haryana School Education Department, the results will be declared within a month of board examinations being conducted for classes V and VIII and certificates will also be issued to the students. Also Read - Virat Kohli, The Captain is Being Missed - Fans React After KL Rahul-Led India Lose 1st ODI vs SA

Re-examination for students who fail to score pass marks

The students who failed to score the qualifying pass marks in the Class 5 or Class board exams, an re-examination will be conducted within two months. However, if the student also fails in the re-conducted examination, he/she will have be readmitted to the same class, according to the notification of the department.