BSEH Class 10 Open Result 2021: The Haryana Open School (HOS) is expected to declare Class 10th Result anytime soon today. Students who appeared for the Haryana Class 10th Open School exam can check their scores on the official website of Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) – bseh.org.

Earlier, BSEH President Jagbir Singh had said that the Class 10 Open School result will be announced by July 6-7. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking their results.

BSEH Class 10 Open Result 2021: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEH – bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the HOS result link

Step 3: Enter log in details like HOS Class 10 roll number and registration number, submit

Step 4: Your HBSE Open Result 2021 Class 10 will be on your screen.

Last year, only 17.60 per cent of students managed to clear the Haryana Open School exam. The BSEH has already declared the results for regular Class 10 students on June 11.