BSEH Class 10th Result 2020: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the Haryana Board class 10th result 2020. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check their result on the board's official website bseh.org.in.

Candidates should, however, note that the website is not responding right now. Therefore, they will have to keep on checking frequently if the website has become active. Once it becomes active, they can check their result by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Then, click on ‘Exam Results’ (not working as of now)

Step 3: Enter your roll number/registration number and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future reference

Candidates can also check their result by downloading the BSEH app. Here’s how you can install BSEH app on your phone and check your result on it:

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and search for BSEH app (you can also click here)

Step 2: The app will be displayed on the top

Step 3: Click on ‘Install’ and then open the app

Step 4: Register by entering name, email id, mobile phone number

Step 5: Click on ‘BSEH 10th Result 2020’ link

Step 6: Enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’

Step 7: You result will be displayed on the screen

Notably, this year, a pass percentage of 64.59% was recorded this year, 7.2% more than that from last year. A total of 3,37,691 candidates appeared for the exam. Of these, 2,18,120 were successful, 32,501 were placed under compartment and 87,070 candidates failed the exam.

69.86% girls have passed the exam as compared to 60.27% boys.