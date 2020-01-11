BSEH Haryana Board: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the date sheet for forthcoming class 10 and class 12 board exams on the official website, bseh.org.in. While the secondary exam will begin from March 4, the senior secondary will kickstart from March 3. Both the exams will be held in a single session from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

The students can also check their admit card at the official website, bseh.org.in.

Check date-sheet (theory papers) for secondary examination here:

March 4 (Wednesday) – Social Science

March 7 ( Saturday) – Hindi

March 12 (Thursday) – English

March 17 (Tuesday)– Mathematics

March 21 (Saturday) – Science

March 25 (Wednesday)– Physical Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science, electives etc

March 26 (Thursday) – Media Entertainment, Banking, etc

March 27 (Friday) – Punjabi, IT and ITES

Check date-sheet (theory papers) for senior secondary examination here:

March 3 (Tuesday) – Hindi Core and English

March 5 (Thursday)– Economics

March 6 (Friday) – Fine arts and Elective

March 11 (Wednesday)– Mathematics

March 13 (Friday)– Physical education

Mach 14 (Saturday) – Home science

March 16 (Monday) – English core and elective

March 17 (Tuesday)– Dance, military science and other electives

March 18 (Wednesday) – Punjabi

March 19 (Thursday) – Chemistry, public administrator

March 20 (Friday) – Geography

March 21 (Saturday) – Computer science, ITIS

March 24 (Tuesday)– History, life science

March 25 (Wednesday) – Agriculture, psychology

March 26 (Thursday) – Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology

March 27 (Friday)– Political science

March 28 (Saturday) – Hindustani Music, philosophy

March 30 (Monday) – Sociology / entrepreneurship

March 31 (Tuesday) – Stenographer, Banking and Automobile, IT and ITES

Important instructions

Differently Abled (i) Blind candidates (ii) Dyslexic & Spastic candidates (iii) Deaf & Dumb candidates (iv) Permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per one hour for answering each paper.

Candidates will bring their own Log., Trigonometry Tables & Stencils for Maps and can use colour pencils in Science Subjects only.

Private/Open School Candidates are advised to contact the Centre Supdt. of their Exam. Centre to note the date, time and place of their practical Examination.

Calculators (Simple/Scientific) & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination hall, if found those will be considered as use of Unfairmeans.

About Haryana Board:

Established in 1969, Haryana Board of School Education is the authority that conducts the Public Examinations at Middle, Matric and Senior Secondary School levels annually in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.