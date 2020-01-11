BSEH Haryana Board: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the date sheet for forthcoming class 10 and class 12 board exams on the official website, bseh.org.in. While the secondary exam will begin from March 4, the senior secondary will kickstart from March 3. Both the exams will be held in a single session from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.
The students can also check their admit card at the official website, bseh.org.in.
Check date-sheet (theory papers) for secondary examination here:
March 4 (Wednesday) – Social Science
March 7 ( Saturday) – Hindi
March 12 (Thursday) – English
March 17 (Tuesday)– Mathematics
March 21 (Saturday) – Science
March 25 (Wednesday)– Physical Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science, electives etc
March 26 (Thursday) – Media Entertainment, Banking, etc
March 27 (Friday) – Punjabi, IT and ITES
Check date-sheet (theory papers) for senior secondary examination here:
March 3 (Tuesday) – Hindi Core and English
March 5 (Thursday)– Economics
March 6 (Friday) – Fine arts and Elective
March 11 (Wednesday)– Mathematics
March 13 (Friday)– Physical education
Mach 14 (Saturday) – Home science
March 16 (Monday) – English core and elective
March 17 (Tuesday)– Dance, military science and other electives
March 18 (Wednesday) – Punjabi
March 19 (Thursday) – Chemistry, public administrator
March 20 (Friday) – Geography
March 21 (Saturday) – Computer science, ITIS
March 24 (Tuesday)– History, life science
March 25 (Wednesday) – Agriculture, psychology
March 26 (Thursday) – Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology
March 27 (Friday)– Political science
March 28 (Saturday) – Hindustani Music, philosophy
March 30 (Monday) – Sociology / entrepreneurship
March 31 (Tuesday) – Stenographer, Banking and Automobile, IT and ITES
Important instructions
Differently Abled (i) Blind candidates (ii) Dyslexic & Spastic candidates (iii) Deaf & Dumb candidates (iv) Permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per one hour for answering each paper.
Candidates will bring their own Log., Trigonometry Tables & Stencils for Maps and can use colour pencils in Science Subjects only.
Private/Open School Candidates are advised to contact the Centre Supdt. of their Exam. Centre to note the date, time and place of their practical Examination.
Calculators (Simple/Scientific) & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination hall, if found those will be considered as use of Unfairmeans.
About Haryana Board:
Established in 1969, Haryana Board of School Education is the authority that conducts the Public Examinations at Middle, Matric and Senior Secondary School levels annually in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.