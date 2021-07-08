New Delhi: The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) on Thursday announced the result of the open school examination March 2021. The candidates who were waiting for the results can check the same on the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in. The candidates must note that the results have been declared for all categories including secondary fresh category/re-appear/ctp/stc/mercy chance examination. The recorded pass percentage is 100 per cent.Also Read - Haryana Board Class 12 Results: BSEH Asks Schools to Upload Marks by THIS Date | Details Here

BSEH president Jagbir Singh said that this examination was to be conducted in April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this examination could not be conducted and were cancelled. He said that the result of the candidates of the fresh category has been declared by awarding the minimum passing marks of 33 per cent in all the subjects. Also Read - HBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared at bseh.org.in, Direct Link LIVE NOW | Check Steps Here

The Board Chairman also informed that the results of 20154 candidates of Secondary Open School (Fresh) examination have been declared which includes 13,700 male and 6,454 female students. Candidates must note that those who are not satisfied with the declared result then they can appear in the upcoming examination of the board. Also Read - Haryana Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled; Modalities Being Worked Out, Says State Education Minister

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results:

Visit the official site of the Board of School Education, Haryana at bseh.org.in. Go to the ‘Result’ section link which is available on the homepage. A new window will open on your screen. Click on the link – “HBSE Haryana Open School Result 2021”. Select the option from Class 10 and Class 12 results. Enter your roll number, date of birth and security code. Click on submit/login. Your result gets displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print for future reference.

For candidates who have re-appeared/ctp /stc in one subject, the result has been declared by awarding the average marks all subjects to the subject in which the candidate failed.

He further informed that for the secondary annual examination March-2021, the candidates who had applied for partial subject marks improvement / full subject marks improvement and additional subjects, the examination results of such candidates will be declared as a chance for the subsequent exam (CSE) has been declared.