HBSE Results 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana is likely to announce the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results soon. According to the reports, the board is expected to release the scores in the second or third week of June. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 students who have appeared for the examination are asked to visit the official website of the board for all the latest updates.

The candidates must note that the HBSE 12th 10th Results 2022 date, time are likely to be announced in advance. If reports are to be believed, then BSEH has almost finished the evaluation process of Haryana Board results. With this near completion, the result compiling process would begin soon.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results:

HBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to Check Results Online?

Visit the official website of the board at bseh.org.in

Click on Result in the menu bar

A new page will appear, select ‘HBSE 10th result 2022’

Add your Roll Number and date of birth

Click on Submit button

HBSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print of the HBSE 10th result 2022

HBSE Class 12th Result 2022: How to download?

Some media reports also suggested that HBSE 10th Result 2022 is likely to be out by June 15 and HBSE 12th Result 2022 by June 20, 2022. However, students may please note that BSEH itself has not given any confirmation on the result date yet.