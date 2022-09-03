BSER Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the Rajasthan Class 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022. Students who have appeared for the supplementary examination can download their BSER Class 10, and 12 supplementary scorecards by visiting the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As per reports, the BSER Supplementary exam was held between August 4 to August 6, 2022.Also Read - CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Released For Sept 5, 6 Exams; Know How to Download at cuet.nta.nic.in

It is to be noted that the results have been declared for Senior Secondary, Secondary, Secondary Vocational, Varishth Upadhaya, Praveshika, Sr. Sec Deaf and Dumb and CWSN, and Sec Deaf and Dumb and CWSN examination. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the scorecard.

BSER Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2022: How to Download Marksheet?

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Supp. Examination Results – 2022.”

Depending upon the examination, click on the result link.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and click on submit option.

Your BSER Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the BSER Class 10, 12 Supplementary mark sheet .

. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the BSER website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the latest updates on the exam.