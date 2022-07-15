Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teacher, REET-2022 Admit Card: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has activated the advanced exam centre intimation link for REET 2022. The admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher REET-2022 are expected to be released soon. The exam will be conducted on July 23 and 24. The admit card for the REET 2022 exam can be downloaded at the official websites- www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and www.reetbser2022.inAlso Read - 50 Medical Students Suspended For Indulging In Violence On Campus In Rajasthan

The Board has now activated the exam centre city allotment link. Candidates can check their exam center here: https://www.reetbser2022.in/admit-location

How to check RBSE REET 2022 exam centre city in mobile?

Candidates can check the REET 2022 exam centre city in mobile phones by following simple steps:

Open browser on your mobile phone

Enter reetbser2022.in.

Click on the link that reads “Advance information for allotment of exam center city”.

Log in with your REET registration number and date of birth

REET 2022 exam centre city will display

Check and save it.

The Board is also expected to release the admit card soon. Candidates need to carry the admit cards to the examination centre compulsorily.

REET 2022 Admit Card: Here Is How You Can Download The Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website – reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter login credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Candidates must download the admit card as soon as possible and generate two to three print-outs for carrying to the exam centre.

Candidates can check the following details on the admit card:

Once the REET 2022 admit card is downloaded, Candidates should check the important details printed on the REET RBSE admit card. Below mentioned details to be checked on the REET admit card 2022:

Name of the candidate

Date of birth

Signature of the candidate

Photograph of the candidate

Language chosen by candidates for the REET exam 2022

Roll number

Address of the REET 2022 exam centre

System Generated application number/ user-id

Date and time of REET 2022 exam

The REET 2022 syllabus and scheme of the exam has already been published by the BSE Rajasthan on the official website and with not much time remaining before the exam, candidates are advised to get on with the last-minute preparations for the exam.

Apart from the admit card, candidates are also required to Candidates must ensure that they carry the following valid original documents along with the REET 2022 admit card for verification purposes:

PAN Card

Permanent Driving License

Aadhaar Card

Voter Id

Passport.

Also, candidates must ensure to use a face mask and follow all necessary Covid-19 protocols.