BSF Constable Recruitment 2019: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from candidates, both male and female, from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on bsf.nic.in, which is the official website of the BSF.

Candidates can apply online between November 7-14. A total of 1356 vacancies-1,184 male and 172 female-will be filled up through this recruitment drive, through which candidates will be recruited for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) too.

Steps to apply for BSF Constable (GD) Recruitment 2019

Step 1: Visit the official BSF website bsf.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ option

Step 3: Click on the advertisement for the Constable post

Step 4: Fill up the application form and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form and save a copy for future use

The official notification for the recruitment drive can be downloaded from this link.

Candidates applying for the exam should be between 18-23 years old on August 1, 2019. They should have not been born before August 2, 1996, and not after August 1, 2001. Additionally, they should have passed class 10 from a recognised educational board.

The selection process will comprise three stages-Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and written exam.