BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Constable (Tradesman) (Male and Female) Posts. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated January 15 to January 21, 2022. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. The registration process for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022 has commenced from today, as of January 15, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is February 28, 2022.

Online Application begins from: January 15, 2022.

Last Date of BSF Constable Tradesman Online Application: February 28, 2022.

Total: 2651 Posts

CT Cobbler: 88

CT Tailor: 47

CT Cook: 897

CT Water Carrier: 510

CT Washer Man: 338

CT Barber: 123

CT Sweeper: 617

CT Carpenter: 13

CT Painter: 03

CT Electrician: 04

CT Draughtsmen: 1

CT Waiter: 06

CT Mali: 04

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts must be between 18 to 23 years.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: The candidate should be have passed matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University/ Board with

Two years of work experience in respective trades.

One year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute of Vocational Institute with at least 1-year experience in the trade.

Two years Diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade.

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2022: Physical Fitness

Height : Male =167.5 Cms and Female = 157 Cms

Chest( For male only) : 78-83 cm

SC/ ST/ Adivasis

Height : Male =162.5 Cms and Female = 155 Cms

Chest (For male only) : 76-81 cm

Candidates of Hilly Area

Height : Male =165 Cms and Female = 150 Cms

Chest( For male only) : 78-83 cm

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, Trade Test, Written Test, and Medical Examination.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts by visiting the official website of the Border Security Force—rectt.bsf.gov.in from January 15 to February 28, 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by BSF.

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2022: Check Notification