BSF Head Constable Result 2019: The Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the results of Head Constable Exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to check their scores online at bsf.nic.in.

Here’s How to Check BSF Head Constable Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of BSF, i.e., bsf.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ option available under the recruitment tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on the link which says, ‘Result of Written Examination Direct/Departmental Recruitment for the Post of HC RM in BSFCOMN SET-UP-2019’.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where a list of shortlisted candidates will appear in a pdf format.

Step 5: You will also find the BSF Head Constable Answer Key.

Step 6: After checking your scores, download and take a print out of the BSF HC 2019 result and answer key for future use.