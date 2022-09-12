BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Head Constable. Interested candidates can register for the posts by logging into the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1312 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The last date to submit the application form is till September 19, 2022. To know more about the recruitment process, please scroll down this article.Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 51 Posts at barc.gov.in Before Sept 30. Check Notification Here
BSF Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- The application process begins: August 20, 2022
- The registration process will end: September 19, 2022
BSF Head Constable Vacancy Details
Name of the post and number of vacancy
- Head Constable (Radio Operator): 982 Posts
- Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): 330 Posts
BSF Head Constable Eligibility Criteria
- Head Constable (Radio Operator): Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board and two years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in Radio and Television or, Electronics or, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant or, Data Preparation & Computer Software or, General Electronics or, Data Entry Operator from a recognized Institute. Pass in Intermediate or 1ih standard or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized Board or University or Institution as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in PCM subjects.
- Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board and two years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in Radio and Television or, General Electronics or, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant or, Data Preparation & Computer Software or, Electrician or, Fitter or, Info Technology & Electronics System maintenance or, Comn Equipment Maintenance or, Computer Hardware or, Network Technician or, Mechatronics or, Data Entry Operator from a recognized Institute. Pass in Intermediate or 1ih standard or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized Board or University or Institution as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in PCM subjects.
BSF Head Constable Selection Procedure
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.
BSF Head Constable Salary
Check Pay Scale Here
- Head Constable (Radio Operator): Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC))
- Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC))
How to Apply For BSF Head Constable Jobs?
Candidates can apply online through the official website of the Border Security Force(BSF) at rectt.bsf.gov.in till September 19, 2022. When the application is successfully submitted, it will be accepted provisionally. Candidates may take a print out of the application form for their own records. Print out of the application form is not required to be submitted to BSF Recruitment Centres. Candidates are also advised to use their active e-mail address and mobile number for the purpose of One Time Registration (OTR) and subsequent filling of the online application form.