BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Head Constable. Interested candidates can register for the posts by logging into the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1312 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The last date to submit the application form is till September 19, 2022. To know more about the recruitment process, please scroll down this article.Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 51 Posts at barc.gov.in Before Sept 30. Check Notification Here

BSF Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The application process begins: August 20, 2022

The registration process will end: September 19, 2022

BSF Head Constable Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Head Constable (Radio Operator): 982 Posts

982 Posts Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): 330 Posts

BSF Head Constable Eligibility Criteria

Head Constable (Radio Operator): Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board and two years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in Radio and Television or, Electronics or, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant or, Data Preparation & Computer Software or, General Electronics or, Data Entry Operator from a recognized Institute. Pass in Intermediate or 1ih standard or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized Board or University or Institution as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in PCM subjects.

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board and two years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in Radio and Television or, General Electronics or, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant or, Data Preparation & Computer Software or, Electrician or, Fitter or, Info Technology & Electronics System maintenance or, Comn Equipment Maintenance or, Computer Hardware or, Network Technician or, Mechatronics or, Data Entry Operator from a recognized Institute. Pass in Intermediate or 1ih standard or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized Board or University or Institution as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in PCM subjects.

BSF Head Constable Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 21 Posts at rrc-wr.com Till Oct 4. Deets Inside

BSF Head Constable Salary

Check Pay Scale Here

Head Constable (Radio Operator): Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC))

Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC)) Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC))

How to Apply For BSF Head Constable Jobs?