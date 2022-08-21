BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) is hiring candidates for Head Constable posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary from the BSF’s official website — rectt.bsf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1312 vacant posts. Applicants can apply online till September 19, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 6432 Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at ibps.in

BSF Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The online registration process begins: August 20, 2022 The registration ends: September 19, 2022

BSF Head Constable Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Head Constable (Radio Operator): 982 Posts

982 Posts Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): 330 Posts

BSF Head Constable Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years as on September 19, 2022. Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts at ssc.nic.in; 12th Pass Eligible

Direct Link: Apply Online For BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022

BSF Head Constable Eligibility Criteria

Head Constable (Radio Operator): Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board and 2 years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or Computer Operator & Programming Assistant or Data Preparation & Computer Software or General Electronics or Data Entry Operator from a recognized institute. OR pass in intermediate or 12th standard or equivalent with PCM from a recognized board or University or Institute as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in PCM Subjects.

BSF Head Constable Salary

Check Pay Scale Here

Head Constable (Radio Operator): Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC))

Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC)) Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC))

BSF Head Constable Selection Procedure

To know more about the selection procedure, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below. Also Read - Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Register For 3120 Posts From Aug 25| Check Salary Here

Direct Link: Download BSF Head Constable Recruitment Notification 2022

BSF Head Constable Jobs 2022: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Border Security Force(BSF) at rectt.bsf.gov.in till September 19, 2022. Before applying online application, candidates are advised to go through the requirement of educational qualification, age, physical standards, etc., and satisfy themselves that they are eligible for the post before applying.