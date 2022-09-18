BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) is hiring candidates for the post of Head Constable. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. However, the last date to submit the application form is September 19, 2022, which is tomorrow. A total of 1312 vacant posts will be filled in the organization through this recruitment drive. Candidates are also advised to use their active e-mail address and mobile number for the purpose of One Time Registration (OTR) and

BSF Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The online registration process begins: August 20, 2022 Last Date to apply: September 19, 2022 FIRST PHASE Written Test (OMR Based): 20 Nov 2022 (Sunday)* from 0900 to 1100 Hrs (HC/RO): 20 Nov 2022 (Sunday)* from 1400 to 1600 Hrs (HC/RM)

BSF Head Constable Vacancy

Head Constable (Radio Operator): 982 Posts

982 Posts Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): 330 Posts

BSF Head Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Head Constable (Radio Operator): Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board and 2 years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or Computer Operator & Programming Assistant or Data Preparation & Computer Software or General Electronics or Data Entry Operator from a recognized institute. OR pass in intermediate or 12th standard or equivalent with PCM from a recognized board or University or Institute as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in PCM Subjects. Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board and two years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in Radio and Television or, General Electronics or, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant or, Data Preparation & Computer Software or, Electrician or, Fitter or, Info Technology & Electronics System maintenance or, Comn Equipment Maintenance or, Computer Hardware or, Network Technician or, Mechatronics or, Data Entry Operator from a recognized Institute. Pass in Intermediate or 1ih standard or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized Board or University or Institution as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in PCM subjects. The department will not be responsible for any consequence arising out of wrong filling of application form.

Direct Link: Apply Online For BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022

BSF Head Constable Selection Procedure

First Phase: Written examination (OMR Based Written Test)

Written examination (OMR Based Written Test) Second phase : PST/PET and Documentation (Dictation test & Paragraph reading test for HC/RO candidates only).

: PST/PET and Documentation (Dictation test & Paragraph reading test for HC/RO candidates only). Third Phase: Detailed Medical Examination. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download BSF Head Constable Official Recruitment Notification 2022

BSF Head Constable Pay Scale

Check Head Constable Salary

Head Constable (Radio Operator): Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC))

Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC)) Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC

How to Register For BSF Head Constable Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before September 19, 2022, through the official website of the Border Security Force(BSF) at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Each male aspirant belonging to the General(UR)/EWS and OBC categories for the post of HC(RO) & HC(RM) will have to pay the examination fee Rs 100 only for each post. Candidate seeking reservation benefits for Govt. ServanU EWS/ OBC/ SC/ ST/ ExServicemen must ensure that they are entitled to such reservation as per eligibility prescribed in the notice.

Note: The last date to submit the application form is till September 19, 2022.