BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 247 Posts; Check Salary, Registration Dates

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: A total of 247 vacant posts will be filled in the organization through this recruitment drive.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: The Directorate General Border Security Force, Information & Communication Technology Directorate has released an important short recruitment notification. As per media reports, BSF has invited male and female Indian citizens to apply for the post of Head Constable(Radio Operator) and Head Constable(Radio Mechanic) in the Border Security Force Communication setup. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. A total of 247 vacant posts will be filled in the organization through this recruitment drive. The registration process will begin from April 22, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is May 12, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

BSF Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

The online registration process begins: April 22, 2023

April 22, 2023 Last Date to apply: May 12, 2023

BSF Head Constable Vacancy

Name of the vacancy and number of posts

Head Constable(Radio Operator): 217

Head Constable(Radio Mechanic): 30

BSF Head Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Head Constable (Radio Operator)/ Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): 12th Class(10 plus 2 pattern) with aggregate 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Matriculation with two years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate.

BSF Head Constable Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the detailed recruitment notification(once released).

BSF Head Constable Pay Scale

Check Head Constable Salary

Head Constable (Radio Operator)/ Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Pay Matrix Level -4(Rs 25500-81100 as per 7th CPC) and other allowances as admissible to Central Government Employees from time to time.

How to Register For BSF Head Constable Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 12, 2023, through the official website of the Border Security Force(BSF) at

