BSF Recruitment 2021: The Border Security Force(BSF) has released a recruitment notification under which candidates will be hired for several posts such as constable, sewerman, constable, general operator, constable, ASI draftsman grade III, Lineman, HC carpenter, HC plumber, and others.

Note, the deadline to apply for the BSF recruitment is Dec 29, 2021. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website which is rectt.bsf.gov.in.

In order to apply for the BSF recruitment, a candidate must be at least 18 years of age and should not be more than 25 years of age as of Dec 29, 2021. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST categories will be given an upper age relaxation of up to 3 years, whereas candidates belonging to the OBC categories, will be given age relaxation of up to 5 years.

To know more about the education qualification, candidates must check the official notification issued by the Border Security Force(BSF).

BSF Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The application process starts today, as of Nov 15, 2021.

The deadline to apply for the posts is Dec 29, 2021.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Recruitment Openings’ present on the homepage.

A new window will open.

Now click on the Apply Option present beside the ‘BSF Group-C Engineer’s Recruitment’ option.

Now enter the required details such as name, mobile number, email id, qualification details, and several others to fill in the application form.

After filling the form, candidates must pay a sum of Rs 100 as an application fee. The fee can be paid either by net banking or through credit card.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Number of Vacancies

A total of 72 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment process. Candidates must keep track of the official website for more updates.