BSF Recruitment 2021: The Border Security Force(BSF) will conclude the online process for filling up the various vacancies in Group C combatised posts. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. Note, today is the last date to apply for the various Constable Group C posts.

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Recruitment Openings’ present on the homepage.

A new window will open.

You can also apply through the direct link present here: Click Here

Now click on the Apply Option present beside the ‘BSF Group-C Engineer’s Recruitment’ option.

Now enter the required details such as name, mobile number, email id, qualification details, and several others to fill in the application form.

After filling the form, candidates must pay a sum of Rs 100 as an application fee. The fee can be paid either by net banking or through credit card.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

