BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force(BSF) has invited applications from male and female Indian citizens to apply for the Assistant Sub Inspector(Stenographer) and Head Constable(Ministerial) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form is September 06, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 323 vacant posts."10% vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen category in the respective Post/Category," reads the official notification. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy, eligibility criteria and other details here.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The online registration process begins: August 08, 2022 The online registration ends: September 06, 2022

BSF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

ASI (Stenographer): 11 posts

HC(Ministerial): 312 posts

BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) and Head Constable (Ministerial): Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Check Salary

ASI(Steno) Level – 5 (Rs. 29,200 – 92,300) in pay matrix.

HC(Min) Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500 – 81,100) in pay matrix

BSF Recruitment 2022 Check Selection Process

The selection shall be held in two phases:- First Phase and Second Phase.

First Phase (i) Written Examination.

(i) Written Examination. Second Phase: (i) Physical Measurement. (ii) Shorthand Test for ASI(Steno). (iii) Typing Speed Test for HC(Min). (iv) Documentation (Checking of Documents) (v) Medical Examination

BSF Recruitment 2022 Check Application Fee

Candidates applying for the post of ASI(Steno) and HC(Ministerial) are required to pay Rs.100 as an examination fee.

BSF Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Border Security Force(BSF) at rectt.bsf.gov.in till September 06, 2022. Before applying online application, candidates are advised to go through the requirement of educational qualification, skill (typing speed/shorthand speed), age, physical standards etc., and satisfy themselves that they are eligible for the post before applying.