BSF Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1284 Constable Posts, Notification Issued | Check Details Here

The last date for the submission of the application form is 30 days from the publication of the detailed advertisement.

BSF Recruitment 2023: The Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF has notified 1284 constable vacancies. Candidates who are eligible and interested for the post can visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in to check and submit the application form. The application form will available after publication in employment news/rozgar samachar.

The candidates must note that the advertisement was published on February 25 in employment news. Those who want to apply for the post can do so on the official website of BSF i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the key details below:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1284 vacancies

Out of 1284 vacancies, 1200 vacancies are for the post of male candidates and 64 vacancies are for female candidates.

The candidates’ age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

For updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSF.

