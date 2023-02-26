Home

BSF Recruitment 2023 Update: Apply for 127 HC, SI and Constable Posts | Check Key Details Here

Candidates can visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in to check and submit the application form.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2023

BSF Recruitment 2023: The Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF released a notification and invited applications for 127 vacancies of Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in the BSF water wing. According to the notification the recruitment will be done through the direct entry exam 2023. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the position must note that the last date for the submission of the application form is 30 days from the publication of the detailed advertisement.

Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in. The candidates must also note that the advertisement was published on Feb 25 in employment news.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 127 vacancies.

Out of the 127 vacancies, 12 posts are of SI, 100 vacancies are for HC and 15 vacancies are for constable.

The application fee is ₹200 for candidates applying for Group B posts

Rs 100 for candidates applying for Group C posts.

The application fee is exempted for SC/ST, department candidates and Ex-Servicemen.

Candidates can visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in to check and submit the application form which will be available after publication in employment news/rozgar samachar.

