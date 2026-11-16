BSF SI Recruitment 2026: Apply online starts for 1167 posts; check eligibility and other details here

Candidates selected for the post of Sub-Inspector (GD) through CAPFs LDCE 2026 will be entitled to an attractive salary package along with various government benefits and allowances.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: November 16, 2026, 2:15 PM IST
BSF SI Recruitment 2026: Apply online starts for 1167 posts; check eligibility and other details here
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New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has started the online application for BSF SI Recruitment 2026 on November 12. The candidates must note that through the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE), 1167 Sub-Inspector (GD) posts will be filled across BSF, CRPF, ITBP, and SSB. This chance is only for serving constables, head constables, and ASIs of these forces. The candidates can fill the online form on the official website, bsf.mha.gov.in, till December 31, 2026.

The Border Security Force has released the detailed advertisement for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026.

Particulars Details
Conducting Body Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs
Exam Name Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs LDCE 2026
Advertisement No. A.2/SI (LDCE)/CAPFs Exam-2026/Pers(Rectt)/BSF/2026
Post Name Sub-Inspector (GD)
Total Vacancies 1167
Force-wise Vacancies BSF: 235 (Male: 223, Female: 12)

CRPF: 377 (Male: 347, Female: 30)

SSB: 125

ITBP: 430
Who Can Apply Serving Constables (GD), Constables (Tradesmen), Head Constables (GD) and ASIs (GD) of BSF, CRPF and ITBP, and ASIs (GD) of SSB
Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent
Application Mode Online
Application Start Date 12 November 2026
Last Date to Apply 31 December 2026 (11:59 PM)
Service Required 4 years of regular service, including basic training
Upper Age Limit 32 years (as on 31 December 2026; 5-year relaxation for SC/ST)
Selection Process Written Exam (CBT), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, Medical Exam
Pay Scale Pay Level-6 (₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400)
Official Website bsf.mha.gov.in

The BSF Directorate General has released the detailed advertisement for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026. Candidates should download and read the full notification before filling in the form.O

It is important to note that only serving personnel of BSF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB can apply for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026.

Who can apply

  • Serving Constables (GD), Constables (Tradesmen), Head Constables (GD) and ASIs (GD) of BSF, CRPF and ITBP
  • Serving ASIs (GD) of SSB
  • Personnel on deputation or attachment outside their parent force can also apply
  • Candidates must meet the Recruitment Rules (RRs) of their own force
  • Service
  • 4 years of regular service, including basic training

Age limit

  • Maximum age is 32 years
  • Age is counted on the closing date of applications (31 December 2026)
  • 5 years’ relaxation for SC/ST candidates

Educational qualification

  • Degree from a recognised university or equivalent
  • Service record
  • At least “Good” APAR grading for the last five years
  • Unblemished clean record for the entire service until the offer of appointment
  • If the candidate has only 4 years of service, APAR grading of four years applies
  • Medical standard
  • SHAPE-I is required
  • Applications from candidates in a Low Medical Category will not be accepted

BSF SI Recruitment 2026 Vacancy

A total of 1167 Sub-Inspector (GD) posts will be filled through the CAPFs LDCE 2026. The vacancies are divided across four forces, and each force has its own SC, ST and UR (unreserved) seats.

Force-wise vacancy

Force Gender SC ST UR Total Force Total
BSF Male 33 17 173 223 235
BSF Female 2 1 9 12
CRPF Male 52 26 269 347 377
CRPF Female 5 2 23 30
SSB Male/Female 19 9 97 125 125
ITBP Male/Female 56 32 342 430 430
Grand Total         1,167

BSF SI Recruitment 2026 Salary

  • Candidates selected as Sub-Inspector (GD) through the CAPFs LDCE 2026 will receive a good pay package along with government benefits.
  • The post of Sub-Inspector carries Pay Matrix Level-6, with a pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.
  • Along with basic pay, selected candidates will get other allowances, as admissible from time to time under Government of India rules.
  • The exact in-hand salary will depend on the allowances applicable at that time.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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