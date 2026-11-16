BSF SI Recruitment 2026: Apply online starts for 1167 posts; check eligibility and other details here

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has started the online application for BSF SI Recruitment 2026 on November 12. The candidates must note that through the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE), 1167 Sub-Inspector (GD) posts will be filled across BSF, CRPF, ITBP, and SSB. This chance is only for serving constables, head constables, and ASIs of these forces. The candidates can fill the online form on the official website, bsf.mha.gov.in, till December 31, 2026.
The Border Security Force has released the detailed advertisement for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026.
|Particulars
|Details
|Conducting Body
|Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs
|Exam Name
|Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs LDCE 2026
|Advertisement No.
|A.2/SI (LDCE)/CAPFs Exam-2026/Pers(Rectt)/BSF/2026
|Post Name
|Sub-Inspector (GD)
|Total Vacancies
|1167
|Force-wise Vacancies
|BSF: 235 (Male: 223, Female: 12)
CRPF: 377 (Male: 347, Female: 30)
SSB: 125
ITBP: 430
|Who Can Apply
|Serving Constables (GD), Constables (Tradesmen), Head Constables (GD) and ASIs (GD) of BSF, CRPF and ITBP, and ASIs (GD) of SSB
|Educational Qualification
|Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent
|Application Mode
|Online
|Application Start Date
|12 November 2026
|Last Date to Apply
|31 December 2026 (11:59 PM)
|Service Required
|4 years of regular service, including basic training
|Upper Age Limit
|32 years (as on 31 December 2026; 5-year relaxation for SC/ST)
|Selection Process
|Written Exam (CBT), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, Medical Exam
|Pay Scale
|Pay Level-6 (₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400)
|Official Website
|bsf.mha.gov.in
The BSF Directorate General has released the detailed advertisement for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026. Candidates should download and read the full notification before filling in the form.O
It is important to note that only serving personnel of BSF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB can apply for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026.
A total of 1167 Sub-Inspector (GD) posts will be filled through the CAPFs LDCE 2026. The vacancies are divided across four forces, and each force has its own SC, ST and UR (unreserved) seats.
|Force
|Gender
|SC
|ST
|UR
|Total
|Force Total
|BSF
|Male
|33
|17
|173
|223
|235
|BSF
|Female
|2
|1
|9
|12
|—
|CRPF
|Male
|52
|26
|269
|347
|377
|CRPF
|Female
|5
|2
|23
|30
|—
|SSB
|Male/Female
|19
|9
|97
|125
|125
|ITBP
|Male/Female
|56
|32
|342
|430
|430
|Grand Total
|—
|1,167
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