BSF SI Recruitment 2026: Apply online starts for 1167 posts; check eligibility and other details here

Candidates selected for the post of Sub-Inspector (GD) through CAPFs LDCE 2026 will be entitled to an attractive salary package along with various government benefits and allowances.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/bsf-si-recruitment-2026-apply-online-starts-for-1167-posts-check-eligibility-and-other-details-here-8545264/ Copy

Image for representational purposes only

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has started the online application for BSF SI Recruitment 2026 on November 12. The candidates must note that through the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE), 1167 Sub-Inspector (GD) posts will be filled across BSF, CRPF, ITBP, and SSB. This chance is only for serving constables, head constables, and ASIs of these forces. The candidates can fill the online form on the official website, bsf.mha.gov.in, till December 31, 2026.

The Border Security Force has released the detailed advertisement for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs Exam Name Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs LDCE 2026 Advertisement No. A.2/SI (LDCE)/CAPFs Exam-2026/Pers(Rectt)/BSF/2026 Post Name Sub-Inspector (GD) Total Vacancies 1167 Force-wise Vacancies BSF: 235 (Male: 223, Female: 12) CRPF: 377 (Male: 347, Female: 30) SSB: 125 ITBP: 430 Who Can Apply Serving Constables (GD), Constables (Tradesmen), Head Constables (GD) and ASIs (GD) of BSF, CRPF and ITBP, and ASIs (GD) of SSB Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent Application Mode Online Application Start Date 12 November 2026 Last Date to Apply 31 December 2026 (11:59 PM) Service Required 4 years of regular service, including basic training Upper Age Limit 32 years (as on 31 December 2026; 5-year relaxation for SC/ST) Selection Process Written Exam (CBT), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, Medical Exam Pay Scale Pay Level-6 (₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400) Official Website bsf.mha.gov.in

The BSF Directorate General has released the detailed advertisement for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026. Candidates should download and read the full notification before filling in the form.O

It is important to note that only serving personnel of BSF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB can apply for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026.

Who can apply

Serving Constables (GD), Constables (Tradesmen), Head Constables (GD) and ASIs (GD) of BSF, CRPF and ITBP

Serving ASIs (GD) of SSB

Personnel on deputation or attachment outside their parent force can also apply

Candidates must meet the Recruitment Rules (RRs) of their own force

Service

4 years of regular service, including basic training

Age limit

Maximum age is 32 years

Age is counted on the closing date of applications (31 December 2026)

5 years’ relaxation for SC/ST candidates

Educational qualification

Degree from a recognised university or equivalent

Service record

At least “Good” APAR grading for the last five years

Unblemished clean record for the entire service until the offer of appointment

If the candidate has only 4 years of service, APAR grading of four years applies

Medical standard

SHAPE-I is required

Applications from candidates in a Low Medical Category will not be accepted

BSF SI Recruitment 2026 Vacancy

A total of 1167 Sub-Inspector (GD) posts will be filled through the CAPFs LDCE 2026. The vacancies are divided across four forces, and each force has its own SC, ST and UR (unreserved) seats.

Force-wise vacancy