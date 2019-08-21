BSMEB Fauquania Moulvi Result 2019: The Bihar State Madrasa Education Board has announced the result of Fauquania and Moulvi examination 2019 on Tuesday, i.e., August 20. Candidates who had appeared for the BSMEB exam 2019 can check their result at the official website – bsmeb.online.

In total, 74514 students attempted the BSMEB Fauquania Exam 2019 and only 56,180 students cleared the exam. Meanwhile, a total of 29,827 students attempted BSMEB Moulvi Exam 2019, and only 24,836 students cleared the exam, stated a report.

Here’s How to Check BSMEB Fauquania Moulvi Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Bihar State Madrasa Education Board’s official website at bsmeb.online.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link that says, ‘Download results tab’.

Step 3: Now click on the respective link, either ‘Fauquania Result 2019’ or ‘Moulvi Result 2019’.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials including the roll number.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Check your score.

Step 6: Candidates can take a print out for future reference.

Note that as per the Madrasa Board, Fauquania Exam is equivalent to Class 10 Board Exam while Madrasa Moulvi Exam is equivalent to Class 12 Board Exam.