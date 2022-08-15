BSNL Karnataka Recruitment 2022: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited(BSNL), Karnataka Circle has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Apprentice posts under apprenticeship training under the Apprentices(Amendment) Act, 1973. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) at mhrdnats.gov.in. The registration process will begin from August 22, 2022. The last date for the submission of the application form is August 30, 2022. For more details, please scroll down.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 71 Posts From Aug 17| Check Notification, Eligibility Here

Important Dates to Remember

The online registration will begin: August 22, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: August 30, 2022

Interview: will be announced soon

Vacancy Details

Apprentice: 100 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details from the detailed notification shared below.

BSNL Karnataka Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from August 22, 2022, through the official website, www.mhrdnats.gov.in.