BSNL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Maharashtra has announced a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961 for a period of one year. The registration process for BSNL Recruitment 2021 will commence from December 14, 2021, and close on December 29, 2021. There are a total of 55 posts to be filled.

As per the official notification, Interested candidates can apply through BOAT's Govt. Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) to the BSNL Business Areas on or before 29.12.2021 only. Candidates must note again that the duration of Apprenticeship training is of one year.

Important Dates to Remember

Online application begins from December 14, 2021,

The last date for applying to Bharat Sanchar Nigam MH Circle: December 29, 2021.

Certificate and Document Verification: January 3, 2022.

Declaration of selection list: January 5, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Apprentice (Electronics/E&TC/Computer/IT): 55 Posts

Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidate applying for the post should be 25 years or less as of December 29, 2021.

However, there will be age relaxation for the reserved categories as per government norms.

Pay Scale/ Stipend

Selected candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 8,000.

Selection Process

The candidate can apply to any BSNL Business Area from Table A below. However, preference for selection will be given to the candidate residing in concerned associated SSA/Districts coming under that Business Area (BA). The selection criteria will be based on the merit of the final percentage or marks obtained by the candidate in their Diploma and the Personal Interview. The shortlisted candidates will be informed through email for document verification and joining if selected by concerned BAs for which the candidate has applied. Note, selected apprentices will be liable to serve anywhere in the Concerned Business Area as per the requirement of the BSNL Administration.