BSNL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Punjab (PB) Telecom Circle Circle has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Diploma Apprentice under apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

The online application will begin from today, February 23, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before March 9, 2022. Candidates must note again that the duration of Apprenticeship training is of one year.

Important Dates

The online applications begins from: February 23, 2022

The online applications ends on: March 9, 2022

Certificate and Document Verification at Business Area level: March 15, 2022

Declaration of Selection List by Business Area: March 21, 2022

Vacancy Details

Diploma Apprentice: 24 Posts

Amritsar: 03

Chandigarh: 04

Ferozepur: 03

Hoshiarpur: 03

Jalandhar: 04

Ludhiana: 03

Patiala: 04

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply, candidates must pass out of Diploma or equivalent in engineering/technology streams or sandwich course (students studying degree level courses in the sandwich programme of Engineering/Technology) in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Computer/ Information Technology/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics stream, recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after 1st April 2020.

Selection Process

The selection criteria will be based on the merit of the final percentage of marks/ CGPA obtained by the candidate in Diploma or equivalent or in the sandwich course. The shortlisted candidates will be informed through email for document verification & joining if selected by concerned BAs for which the candidate has applied.

Pay Scale/ Stipend

Selected candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 8,000.

How to Apply Online?

As per the official notification, Interested candidates can apply through BOAT’s Govt. Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) to the BSNL Business Areas on or before March 9, 2022. For more details, click on the link given below.