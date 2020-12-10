The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has announced the new dates of the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) exam. The examination is now scheduled to be conducted on December 25, 2020. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on December 13, 2020. The commission announced the news through the official website i.e. bssc.bih.nic.in. Also Read - BSSC Inter Level CCE Prelims 2014: Result Announced, Check on bssc.bih.nic.in

The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the commission will release the admit card soon. The candidates can visit the official website of the commission for the latest updates.

BSSC has indicated in the new exam date notification that as per LPA No. 276/2020, the High Court in Patna has approved the Commission to conduct the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2020 on the previously decided date i.e. December 13, 2020.

However, the Commission has cited certain constraints in conducting the exam on the aforementioned date. Thus the exam date has been rescheduled to December 25, 2020.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission has also indicated that certain state and national level exam dates are coinciding with the previously announced exam date of BSSC 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2020 in December.