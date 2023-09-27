Home

Education

BSSC CGL Mains 2022 Results Declared At bssc.bihar.gov.in, Steps To Download

BSSC CGL Mains 2022 Results Declared At bssc.bihar.gov.in, Steps To Download

The BSSC CGL Main exam 2022 was held on July 23. Before this, BSSC CGL Prelim re-exam took place on March 5 this year.

BSSC CGL Mains 2022 results out.

The results for the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Main exam 2022 (CGL) conducted by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) are out. Candidates will be able to check out the results on the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in. The Prelim re-exam took place on March 5 this year. Following this, the BSSC CGL Main exam 2022 was held on July 23. Going by the official notification, a total of 2,464 candidates are shortlisted provisionally. These applicants will now go through the document verification step next. The latest recruitment drive by BSSC will be filing out a total of 2248 job openings.

Trending Now

What Is BSSC CGL Cut-Off?

BSSC will be announcing the cut-off list, along with declaring the BSSC graduate-level final result. The merit list will only include those applicants who score more than the cut-off. Although the cut-off list has not been released till now, candidates can refer to the expected cut-off list.

You may like to read

How To Download BSSC CGL Results 2022?

Interested candidates will be able to check out the results of the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Main 2022 by following the steps provided below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage of the website, visit the ‘Notice Board’ tab.

Step 3

After that, click on the result link for “3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (MAIN) Examination-2022”.

Step 4

The merit list for the exam will the screen.

Step 5

Press F5 to enter your roll number and locate your BSSC CGL result.

Step 6

Download the PDF file and do not forget to take a printout for future reference.

Candidates will also be able to check the BSSC CGL Main results 2022 directly here.

How To Challenge The BSSC CGL Result?

Even if a candidate feels that their result is not correct and they should have scored more in the test, there is nothing an applicant will be able to do about it. At most, a candidate will only be able to raise their concern with the authorities.

To garner any further details, candidates can check out the official website of BSSC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES