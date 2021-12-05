BSSC Counselling 2021: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission(BSSC) on Sunday, released the BSSC Counselling list on its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their merit list from the BSSC’s official web portal, bssc.bihar.gov.in. The inter-level merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates invited for the counselling process. The Commission had conducted the Mains Written examination for inter-level recruitment on October 18, 2021.Also Read - BFUHS Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1068 Paramedical Posts on bfuhs.ac.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the inter-level merit list of shortlisted candidates.

BSSC Counselling 2021: How to Download the inter-level merit list of shortlisted candidates

Visit the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, ”Click here to View List of Shortlisted Candidates for Counselling ofAdv.No.0606114 (1st Inter Level Combined Competetive Examination-2014), available on the homepage.

A PDF will open.

Scroll the Pdf to find your roll number on the BSSC Counselling List 2021.

Save, Download and take a printout of the merit list for future reference.

Note, Candidates can also check their roll number from the direct link given below.

Click Here: BSSC Counselling List 2021