BSSC Mines Inspector Exam Date: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission(BSSC) on Wednesday released the written exam dates for the posts of Mines Inspector on its official website. As per the schedule, the BSSC Mines Inspector exam will be held on May 10, and May 11, 2022. Interested candidates can check the exam timetable from the official website of the Commission, bssc.bihar.gov.in.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration Date For 107 Posts Extended| Check Revised Schedule Here

BSSC Mines Inspector Exam Date: How to Download Schedule