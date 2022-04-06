BSSC Mines Inspector Exam Date: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission(BSSC) on Wednesday released the written exam dates for the posts of Mines Inspector on its official website. As per the schedule, the BSSC Mines Inspector exam will be held on May 10, and May 11, 2022. Interested candidates can check the exam timetable from the official website of the Commission, bssc.bihar.gov.in.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration Date For 107 Posts Extended| Check Revised Schedule Here
BSSC Mines Inspector Exam Date: How to Download Schedule
Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Correction Window Opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in| Check List of Changes You Can Make Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Guidelines For Special Round on mcc.nic.in| Details Here
- Visit the official website of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission, bssc.bihar.gov.in.
- Click on the Notice Board section available on the homepage.
- Click on the link that reads, “Important Notice Regarding Examination Date of Adv.No.01/21, Post-Mines Inspector(Non Gazetted)”
- A new PDF will open.
- Download the Pdf and take a printout of it for future use.