BSSC CGL Question Paper 2022 Leaked; Images Go viral On Twitter

BSSC CGL Question Paper 2022 Leak Latest Update: The BSSC CGL question paper was allegedly circulated on social media just before the commencement of the first session of the examination.

BSSC CGL question paper 2022: The question paper for the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL 2022) was allegedly leaked prior to the exam. As per the exam calendar, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission was scheduled to conduct the Competitive Graduate Level (CGL 2022) exam on December 23(today) and 24, 2022. The BSSC recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 2187 vacancies.

The BSSC CGL question paper was allegedly circulated on social media just before the commencement of the first session of the examination. Images of the BSSC exam paper quickly went viral on the Micro Blogging site — Twitter. The BSSC CGL first shift was scheduled to begin from 10: 15 AM to 12: 15 AM, however, students received the question paper late, an aspirant claimed on the Microblogging site. Various candidates have taken to social media to express disappointment over the BSSC paper leak.

According to reports, 12,404 candidates were expected to take the exam at 17 different locations. The state government had also imposed Section 144 within a 200-meter radius of the examination centres, according to the report. Despite the restrictions, some netizens slammed the Bihar government for the paper leak.

BSSC CGL Question Paper 2022: Check Tweets Here

How BSSC CGL question come out during the exam even all the electronic devices is completely ban for everyone in the exam centre#Kab sudhroge BSSC pic.twitter.com/8q1FERkiJn — sushil (@sushil97400376) December 23, 2022

JB QSTN LE LIYA GYA TO PHPTO BAAHR KAISE AAYA.. MTLB YA TO PAPER LEAK HAI YA MOBILE ALLOWED HUA HAI…

BOOKLET NUMBR HAI ESME… @yadavtejashwi @TejashwiOffice @News18Bihar #BSSC_CGL_LEAK pic.twitter.com/ZliSoUUeCY — AKASH (@deshwaasii) December 23, 2022

#BSSC_PAPER_LEAK

वर्तमान में पेपर लीक होना आम बात है , और यह तब समाधान नहींहोगा , जब तक कि सरकार युवाओ के भविष्य को लेकर चिन्तित न हो ,

युवाओ के लिये भर्ती का पूर्ण हो पाना ही एक सपने की तरह बनता जा रहा है ,न कोई जिम्मेदार न कोई परवाह करने वाल सरकारी तंत्र में है — Abhinay Maths (@abhinaymaths) December 23, 2022

एक और पेपर leak. BSSC CGL PT का भी प्रश्नपत्र हुआ आउट। क्या बिना गड़बड़ी धांधली के परीक्षा कराने में सरकारें अक्षम हैं? मेरा मानना है यह सिर्फ अक्षमता नहीं बल्कि नेता मंत्री ही लीक करवाते हैं। आखिर कब तक नेताओं के इस बेईमानी और नकारेपन का फल छात्रों को भुगतना पड़ेगा? — प्रशांत कमल (@prashant_kamal1) December 23, 2022