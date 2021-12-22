BSSC Revised Counselling Schedule 2021: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday released the BSSC Revised Counselling Schedule on its official website. Note, the Revised Counselling Schedule has been released for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Exam. Earlier, the Counselling was scheduled to be held on December 14, 2021. But, now it has been postponed to December 25, 2021. Candidates planning to appear for the Counselling round must visit the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission, bssc.bihar.gov.in.Also Read - MPHC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 123 Civil Judge Posts on mphc.gov.in | Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the BSSC Revised Counselling Schedule 2021.

BSSC Counselling 2021: How to Download the BSSC Revised Counselling Schedule 2021

Visit the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Now, go to the ‘Notice Board’ section available on the home page.

section available on the home page. Click on the link that reads, ‘ Important Notice Regarding Counselling of 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination-2014(Adv. No.0606114) .

. A PDF will open.

The BSSC Revised Counselling Schedule 2021 for the 1st Graduate Level CC Exam will appear on the screen.

Scroll the Pdf to find your roll number on the BSSC Counselling List 2021.

Save, Download and take a printout of the BSSC Revised Counselling Schedule 2021 for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the BSSC Revised Counselling Schedule 2021 from the link given below.

Click Here: BSSC Revised Counselling Schedule 2021