BTE UP Result 2019: The Board of Technical Education (BTE), Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday declared the BTE UP results for the second, fourth and sixth semesters on its official website result.bteupexam.in and bteup.ac.in.

The exam was conducted across different polytechnic institutions in UP.

All those who cannot access the website must check it later. The website might be down due to heavy traffic or slow to respond.

Here is how you can check BTE UP Result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official websites, bteup.ac.in and result.bteupexam.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Results for second, fourth and sixth semesters’

Step 3: Enter all your credentials and submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print-out of the same.

UP State Board of Technical Education and Training, set up in 1958, caters over 250,000 students in over 60 different disciplines every year.