BTEUP Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (BTEUP) on Tuesday released the polytechnic diploma result for second, fourth and sixth semesters for the academic year 2018-19. Candidates may check their result at any of the official websites, i.e, result.bteupexam.in or bteup.ac.in.

Follow the steps to check BTEUP Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – result.bteupexam.in.

Step 2: Enter your enrollment number.

Step 3: Click on ‘show results’.

Step 4: Your Scorecard will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future use.

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education conducted the semester exams for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, CS, IT Diploma courses.