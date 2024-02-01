Home

Education

Budget 2024: 7 IIT, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS, 390 Universities Set Up: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: 7 IIT, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS, 390 Universities Set Up: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Modi 2.0 government's last Budget. "The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and re-skilled 54 lakh youth, and estab

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Modi 2.0 government’s last Budget. “The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and re-skilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3000 new ITIs. A large number of institutional higher learning, namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 Universities have been set up,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the budget session.

Trending Now

This was her sixth Budget as the Finance Minister and last in the second term of the Modi government. The interim budget will take care of the financial needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls. A full budget will be presented by the new government.

You may like to read

Budget 2024: Major Announcement For Education Sector

The National Education Policy 2020 is ushering transformational reforms

PM Shri is delivering quality teaching

Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskilled 54 lakh youth and established 3,000 new ITIs

A large no. of institutions of higher learning namely 7 IITs, 16 IITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMSs and 390 universities have been set up

PM Mudra Yojana has sanctioned 43 crore loans amounting to Rs. 22.5 lakh crore for the entrepreneurial aspirations of your youth

Fund of Funds, Startup India and Startup Credit Guarantee Schemes are assisting our youth

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.