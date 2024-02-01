Budget 2024 Quiz: Test Your Fiscal Knowledge by Answering These Questions Related to 1st February

What is the annual financial statement presented by the government outlining its revenue and expenditure for the upcoming fiscal year?

a) Economic Survey

b) Budget Estimate

c) Union Budget

d) Financial Outlook

Which document provides an overview of the Indian economy, including key economic indicators and policy recommendations?

a) Fiscal Policy

b) Economic Vision

c) Economic Outlook

d) Economic Survey

In the context of the Union Budget, what does the term “Fiscal Deficit” represent?

a) Excess of Expenditure over Revenue

b) Excess of Revenue over Expenditure

c) Total Revenue

d) Total Expenditure

Which government body is responsible for preparing the Economic Survey of India?

a) Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

b) Ministry of Finance

c) NITI Aayog

d) Planning Commission

What is the primary objective of the Union Budget?

a) Evaluate Economic Growth

b) Allocate Resources

c) Outline Fiscal Policy

d) Assess Inflation

In the Economic Survey, what term is used to describe the difference between total revenue and total expenditure?

a) Fiscal Gap

b) Budgetary Allocation

c) Revenue Receipts

d) Budget Deficit

Which finance minister presented the first independent Union Budget of India post-independence?

a) Morarji Desai

b) Jawaharlal Nehru

c) R. K. Shanmukham Chetty

d) Manmohan Singh

What is the significance of the “Zero-based Budgeting” approach often mentioned in the Union Budget discussions?

a) Baseline for Budgetary Allocation

b) Starting with a Clean Slate

c) Continuous Monitoring

d) Dynamic Budget Planning

Which economic term refers to the total value of all goods and services produced within the country’s borders in a specific time period?

a) National Income

b) Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

c) Net Exports

d) Gross National Product (GNP)

In the context of the Economic Survey, what does the term “GDP growth rate” signify?

a) Rate of Inflation

b) Rate of Interest

c) Rate of Economic Expansion

d) Rate of Fiscal Deficit

What is the purpose of the ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’ introduced in India, and how does it impact the Union Budget?

a) Reducing Inflation

b) Simplifying Tax Structure

c) Increasing Exports

d) Balancing Trade Deficit

Which document outlines the government’s economic policies, priorities, and financial allocations for various sectors in a detailed manner?

a) Economic Vision Document

b) Annual Economic Report

c) Economic Survey

d) Sectoral Development Plan

What is the significance of the “Revenue Budget” in the Union Budget?

a) Capital Expenditure

b) Day-to-Day Expenditure

c) Long-Term Investments

d) Deficit Financing

Which Union Budget introduced the concept of ‘Rolling Budgets’ in India?

a) Budget 2000-01

b) Budget 2015-16

c) Budget 1991-92

d) Budget 2005-06

What does the term “Disinvestment” mean in the context of the Union Budget?

a) Investment in Social Sectors

b) Selling Government Assets

c) Funding Infrastructure Projects

d) Allocating Resources

Which government body formulates the Union Budget in India?

a) Ministry of Finance

b) Planning Commission

c) Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

d) NITI Aayog

What economic term is used to describe the total value of all final goods and services produced within a country’s borders in a given year?

a) Gross National Product (GNP)

b) Net Domestic Product (NDP)

c) Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

d) National Income

Explain the concept of “Capital Expenditure” as mentioned in the Union Budget.

a) Expenditure on Education and Healthcare

b) Expenditure on Infrastructure and Assets

c) Day-to-Day Operational Expenditure

d) Interest Payments on Loans

Which article of the Indian Constitution deals with the presentation of the Union Budget?

a) Article 114

b) Article 265

c) Article 112

d) Article 280

In the Economic Survey, what does the term “Current Account Deficit” refer to?