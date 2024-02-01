By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Budget 2024 Quiz: Test Your Fiscal Knowledge by Answering These Questions Related to 1st February
Budget 2024: India.com brings you a Budget quiz for all our readers and aspiring students. Can you answer these quiz questions?
The upcoming 2024 Interim Budget has been the talk of the town! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Budget on Thursday, February 1, 2024. A government budget is an annual financial statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government over the fiscal year. Quizzes have long been a popular method of assessing students’ knowledge and understanding. These short tests not only help teachers evaluate their student’s progress but also provide valuable feedback to the learners. In this article, India.com brings you a Budget quiz for all our readers and aspiring students. Can you answer these quiz questions?
To help you brush up on your knowledge of budgets and their multiple elements, we’ve designed an exciting quiz. So, without further ado, let’s see how familiar you are with the 2024 Interim Budget.
Interim Budget 2024: Test Your Knowledge
What is the annual financial statement presented by the government outlining its revenue and expenditure for the upcoming fiscal year?
- a) Economic Survey
- b) Budget Estimate
- c) Union Budget
- d) Financial Outlook
Which document provides an overview of the Indian economy, including key economic indicators and policy recommendations?
- a) Fiscal Policy
- b) Economic Vision
- c) Economic Outlook
- d) Economic Survey
In the context of the Union Budget, what does the term “Fiscal Deficit” represent?
- a) Excess of Expenditure over Revenue
- b) Excess of Revenue over Expenditure
- c) Total Revenue
- d) Total Expenditure
Which government body is responsible for preparing the Economic Survey of India?
- a) Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
- b) Ministry of Finance
- c) NITI Aayog
- d) Planning Commission
What is the primary objective of the Union Budget?
- a) Evaluate Economic Growth
- b) Allocate Resources
- c) Outline Fiscal Policy
- d) Assess Inflation
In the Economic Survey, what term is used to describe the difference between total revenue and total expenditure?
- a) Fiscal Gap
- b) Budgetary Allocation
- c) Revenue Receipts
- d) Budget Deficit
Which finance minister presented the first independent Union Budget of India post-independence?
- a) Morarji Desai
- b) Jawaharlal Nehru
- c) R. K. Shanmukham Chetty
- d) Manmohan Singh
What is the significance of the “Zero-based Budgeting” approach often mentioned in the Union Budget discussions?
- a) Baseline for Budgetary Allocation
- b) Starting with a Clean Slate
- c) Continuous Monitoring
- d) Dynamic Budget Planning
Which economic term refers to the total value of all goods and services produced within the country’s borders in a specific time period?
- a) National Income
- b) Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
- c) Net Exports
- d) Gross National Product (GNP)
In the context of the Economic Survey, what does the term “GDP growth rate” signify?
- a) Rate of Inflation
- b) Rate of Interest
- c) Rate of Economic Expansion
- d) Rate of Fiscal Deficit
What is the purpose of the ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’ introduced in India, and how does it impact the Union Budget?
- a) Reducing Inflation
- b) Simplifying Tax Structure
- c) Increasing Exports
- d) Balancing Trade Deficit
Which document outlines the government’s economic policies, priorities, and financial allocations for various sectors in a detailed manner?
- a) Economic Vision Document
- b) Annual Economic Report
- c) Economic Survey
- d) Sectoral Development Plan
What is the significance of the “Revenue Budget” in the Union Budget?
- a) Capital Expenditure
- b) Day-to-Day Expenditure
- c) Long-Term Investments
- d) Deficit Financing
Which Union Budget introduced the concept of ‘Rolling Budgets’ in India?
- a) Budget 2000-01
- b) Budget 2015-16
- c) Budget 1991-92
- d) Budget 2005-06
What does the term “Disinvestment” mean in the context of the Union Budget?
- a) Investment in Social Sectors
- b) Selling Government Assets
- c) Funding Infrastructure Projects
- d) Allocating Resources
Which government body formulates the Union Budget in India?
- a) Ministry of Finance
- b) Planning Commission
- c) Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
- d) NITI Aayog
What economic term is used to describe the total value of all final goods and services produced within a country’s borders in a given year?
- a) Gross National Product (GNP)
- b) Net Domestic Product (NDP)
- c) Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
- d) National Income
Explain the concept of “Capital Expenditure” as mentioned in the Union Budget.
- a) Expenditure on Education and Healthcare
- b) Expenditure on Infrastructure and Assets
- c) Day-to-Day Operational Expenditure
- d) Interest Payments on Loans
Which article of the Indian Constitution deals with the presentation of the Union Budget?
- a) Article 114
- b) Article 265
- c) Article 112
- d) Article 280
In the Economic Survey, what does the term “Current Account Deficit” refer to?
- a) Excess of Exports over Imports
- b) Excess of Imports over Exports
- c) Fiscal Deficit in Current Year
- d) Trade Surplus in Current Year
