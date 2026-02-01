Home

'Set up high-powered Education to Employment and Enterprise Standing Committe,' says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2026 key announcement: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday made a major announcement during her Union Budget 2026 presentation in Parliament. The government is all set to set up

Union Budget 2026 key announcement: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday made a major announcement during her Union Budget 2026 presentation in Parliament. The government is all set to set up a High-Powered 'Education to Employment and Enterprise' Standing Committee to recommend measures that focus on the Services Sector as a core driver of Viksit Bharat.

This will make us a global leader in services, with a 10% global share by 2047. The Committee will prioritise areas to optimise the potential for growth, employment and exports. They will also assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements and propose measures thereof.

“To provide a pathway to fulfilling aspirations of a youthful India with the following measures, I propose to set up a high-powered Education to Employment and Enterprises Standing Committee to recommend measures that focus on services sector as a core driver of economic growth,” she said.

The Finance Minister stated the standing committee will also assess the impact of emerging technologies on the labour market. This includes the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs and evolving skill requirements. Based on its assessment, the committee will propose measures to ensure that the workforce is equipped to adapt to technological changes.

FM Sitharaman stated, “They will also assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements and propose measures thereof”.

Highlighting the need to create diverse and skilled career opportunities for young people, Sitharaman announced targeted interventions to create a new range of skilled career pathways for India’s youth. These interventions are aimed at aligning education and training systems with emerging employment opportunities. As part of this initiative, the Finance Minister said existing institutions for allied health professionals will be upgraded.

