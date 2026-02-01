Home

Education

Budget 2026: Three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, Upgrade Ayush Pharmacies, major announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2026: Three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, Upgrade Ayush Pharmacies, major announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda will be set up.

Education Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget in Parliament. Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated, “I propose to set up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda; Upgrade Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs and make available more skilled persons; Upgrade the WHO global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar.”

Union Budget 2026-27 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says,”… I propose to set up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda; Upgrade Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs and make available more skilled persons; Upgrade the WHO global Traditional Medicine Centre in… pic.twitter.com/b1PNQ4L1qc — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

Furthermore, she referred to the role of institutions such as the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), which have supported infrastructure financing during this period. According to the news agency ANI report, Sitharaman stated the government will continue to focus on developing infrastructure in cities with populations over 5 lakh. These include tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which she said have expanded over time and have emerged as important growth centres.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.