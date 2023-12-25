Home

Education

Bumble Drama: FIR Against Jindal University Professor for ‘exhibiting dating profiles’ In Class

Bumble Drama: FIR Against Jindal University Professor for ‘exhibiting dating profiles’ In Class

Jindal University news: An FIR has been lodged by the Haryana Police against a professor from OP Jindal University on charges of allegedly "outraging the modesty" of female students. The FIR based on

Jindal University news: An FIR has been lodged by the Haryana Police against a professor from OP Jindal University on charges of allegedly “outraging the modesty” of female students. The FIR based on the complaint filed by Renu Bhatia, the chairperson of the Haryana Women’s Commission, accuses Sameena Dalwai — professor and assistant director at the Centre for Women, Law and Social Change of Jindal Global Law School — of displaying dating profiles on a dating app to the students, some of which were reportedly fabricated.

Trending Now

During a lecture on gender, Professor Sameena Dalwai allegedly showed certain dating profiles to students. A video of this lecture was circulated on social media, prompting Bhatia to file a complaint with the Sonipat police. An FIR was lodged on Friday at Rai police station under Section 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. As per a Print report, In her complaint against Dalwai, Bhatia alleged that the professor had engaged in the “fraudulent use of a Bumble (dating app) profile ID” and had “exhibited several profiles of female students” during the classroom session.

You may like to read

What Does The Complaint Say?

“I am writing to bring to your attention a serious incident that outraged the modesty of female students and the unauthorised and fraudulent use of Bumble profile ID by a professor in the class that exhibited several profiles of female students during such activity. I request your immediate intervention and appropriate action in this matter,” reads the complaint, Print reported.

“The incident occurred on 23 September, 2023, in the classroom of… O.P. Jindal Global University, where Sameena Dalwai… committed the said acts,” alleges the complaint addressed to the Sonipat police commissioner, adding that “during my (Bhatia’s) official visit to the campus on 7 November, students confirmed the distressing incident”, Print report further reads.

The dating app issue came to light when Rashmi Samant, the author of “Ram Janmabhoomi: The Inspiration for Hindu Resurgence,” raised it in a social media post on November 3. The post included a video snippet supposedly recorded by a student in Dalwai’s classroom, capturing her accessing the dating app during a teaching session.

Taking to X (formally Twitter), Samant wrote, “The professor at @JindalGlobalUNI who thinks “Jai Shree Ram” is problematic & Hamas is being unfairly “trolled” by students she likes to stereotype as “Right wing” on campus is seen running “Bumble”, a dating app (like Tinder), swiping people left -right in her class making students extremely uncomfortable (check attached chats) bordering harassment. I request @RenuWBhatia1 to take cognizance of the issue. From the chats its clear that students are afraid of speaking out because they fear for their marks. Brainwashing coupled with harassment is quite telling of the predatory mentality of such political activists who masquerade as “teachers”. I’m beyond disgusted. The University has clearly become a hub for everything except teaching. It’s about time you put the house in order@MPNaveenJindal. Continued silence and brushing aside such serious matters in a learning environments opens broader questions of what really is being done to the youth of our country in the name of education!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.