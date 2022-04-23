Chandigarh: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has released the latest notification for the recruitment of Assistant Lineman for appointment in the PSPCL. Eligible candidates can apply online for the PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2022 from April 30, 2022 at their official website i.e., pspcl.in recruitment 2022. The last date to Apply Online on or before 30-May-2022.Also Read - As Punjab Reels Under Power Cuts, State Curtails Timings Of Govt Offices, Imposes Regulatory Measures

All the details related to PSPCL Recruitment 2022 like Notification, Eligibility, Qualification, Age Limit, Salary, Apply Online, Important Dates, Application Fees, How to Apply, Exam Date, Admit Card, Answer Key, Syllabus, Results, Previous Papers, etc are given below.

PSPCL Recruitment 2022

Organization Name: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)

Post Details: Assistant Lineman

Total No. of Posts: 1690

Salary: As per Norms

Job Location: Punjab

Apply Mode: Online

Official Website: pspcl.in

Steps to Apply for PSPCL Assistant Lineman Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ pspcl.in And check for the PSPCL Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply. Open Assistant Lineman Jobs notification and check Eligibility. Check the last date carefully before starting the application form. If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes. Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (30-May-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

General/OBC candidates application fee Rs. 944/-

SC/ST candidates application fee Rs. 590/-

Payment Mode: Online

Age Limit:

18-37 Years (As on 1.1.2022)

(As on 1.1.2022) Age Relaxation as per Rules